Trolls and critics forced the actress to abruptly end the fund-raising started by Yvonne Nelson. A few weeks later, the actress says she has no regret about the video in which she was bragging about being rich.

Beverly Afaglo management drops MOMO details for sympathizers who want to support her Pulse Ghana

GoFundMe for Beverly Afaglo Pulse Ghana

“I will not retract this statement anytime, any day because I didn’t lie. So Ghanaians twisting this story saddens me. First and foremost, they didn’t even understand the reason why I did this video," she said.

"My marriage was on the attack. I went to a radio show, I can’t remember who, and the host asked me that nowadays I frequent London a lot. And rumours have it that I may have a boyfriend or lover there who pays for my ticket," she recounted.

“I thought it was a joke. The next thing, it has been published on tabloids and everywhere. And I said, what kind of joke is this? How much is a ticket to London? They talk as if I am unemployed or I can’t afford a plane ticket. Why should a man sponsor me before I can travel? So I got angry, and I wanted to spell it out,” she said.

Beverly Afaglo and husband Eugene Baah aka Choirmaster of Praye fame Pulse Ghana

Speaking on United Showbiz, the mother of three said her marriage was under attack and she had to defend it.

“I have been driving since I was 23. I’ve never shown my car. I have never shown my house. I have never worn something which was given to me as an influencer for promotion. I am not that type. So for me to even spell things out like that should tell you where I was coming from. You were attacking my marriage, and I was trying to tell you that I work hard,” she said.

Talking about the viral video, Beverly Afaglo insisted that everything she said was true.

“I won’t retract that. I won’t change anything. If I said my father was rich, yes, he was rich. I never lied about that. My father has thirty children. So if I say he had properties and thirty people share them, how much would I even get? And if I say I am a landlady, I didn’t lie. Even if I own a single room and take rent from it, am I not a landlady? So I didn’t lie about anything.”