But she was criticised after an old video of her bragging about her wealth and saying she is not broke resurfaced on social media.

She reacted to the old video today, insisting that she is not broke and that she inherited properties from her father but denied saying she is ‘rich.’

Beverly also said she is grateful to donors who contributed to the GoFundMe campaign but stated that what was raised can’t rent a house. The GoFundMe has raised $1,864 (equivalent to GH11,000) so far – which is not up to 10 per cent of the target.

Pulse Ghana

She said when Yvonne Nelson approached her about the GoFundMe, her management agreed but her husband, Choirmaster, didn’t because he knew how evil the internet is.

“Yvonne Nelson contacted me and said ‘I want to open a GoFundMe [campaign] for you.’ I told my management about it and they agreed because people have been calling to support me. I told my husband and he was against it. Because he is a showbiz personality as well and he knows how evil the internet is,” she said in an Instagram live video today.

“But we went against him and created the GoFundMe thinking that the love that I was receiving was going to be the same love that I'm going to receive but it turned around to hate. The moment Yvonne posted details of the GoFundMe campaign, hates and trolls started coming in from every corner.”

She asked Yvonne Nelson to cancel the campaign and thanked the donors.

“Today, which is one week of what happened to me, I'm going to ask everybody doing the GoFundMe to end it, especially Yvonne Nelson. Akans have a saying that men create money but God distributes it. I'll be fine.”

“I am grateful. Thank you very much. I don't know how to put it, this cannot even rent a house but I am super grateful for all the love and donations. Even as little as GHC3, I'm grateful for all donations. They say the one who has little that will give you will give you more when they have more. I bless you. You will never lack,” she added.