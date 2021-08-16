‘I have inherited properties and I take rent’ - Beverly Afaglo defends old video

Addressing the video in an Instagram live video today, she said only sensible people would understand what pushed her to record that old video.

Narrating what ‘pushed’ her to record the trending video, she said: “At the time that I made that video, there was a story going around after granting a radio interview. The presenter asked me about a rumour that he said he had heard.”

“By the time I left the studio, there were stories around the question he [presenter] asked. And the rumour was that I have been travelling to London back and forth lately and that I have a man in London that had been buying my tickets.”

She continued: “I got upset that why would you even think that I have a man aside from my husband? And why would you even think that a man has to buy me a ticket before I can go on my vacation? Then I went mad and recorded the video that I did.”

“I told the world that I am not broke. I never used the word rich, go back and play that video. And of course, I am not broke. And I can never be broke in Jesus' name because I am not hungry and homeless. I work hard for my money and God knows,” She insisted.

She admitted to saying she inherited properties from her late father and further confirmed that she takes rent fees from her tenants.

“Then in that video, I went on to say that even if I don't work, I have an inheritance. I have an inheritance that I take my rent from. I didn't lie. I don't fake. Yes, I have tenants that I take rent from. I said I'm not broke and I will still say it. I work hard, my husband is supportive. He works as well.”

“I never used the word rich, and yes, I have tenants. Should I go and evict them today just because I'm homeless? If you were my tenant, will you be happy? Even the Law gives three months grace period before eviction.”