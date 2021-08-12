‘I’m not broke; I own many properties’ - Beverly Afaglo says in an old video (WATCH)

“My house burnt down to ashes within 4hrs ...... Everything gone, my passports, clothes, shoes, bags, wigs, jewellery, perfumes, my furniture, my kitchen everything gone. My kids’ room and all their clothes everything is gone. I’m left with what I wore out that’s all. Thank God there are no casualties but where do I start from?” she revealed in an Instagram post.

But right after fellow actress Yvonne Nelson and musician Chaseforever set up a GoFundMe account for her to cover her losses, netizens dug into her old archives and discovered a video of her bragging about being wealthy and inheriting properties from her rich father, who has passed on.

"I'm not broke. I am so not broke. I work hard for my money. I've run Celebrity Hall for six years, and it is running,” she said in the video. “Check out my customers; they buy things for 300. The cheapest thing I sell is GHC 150. Broke people don't sell things that expensive, and I make money. That aside, I just opened a company that is doing good. I'm not broke. My husband is not broke.”

She said the fact that she does not flaunt her wealth on social media does not mean she is broke.

“Listen up, maybe you don't know, or probably I've never said it because I don't need to prove myself to you. But I think it's about time you know. So that you stop putting tags on me and think that because I don't flaunt my wealth, I'm broke.”

Beverly said she is a landlady and can go on vacation every month from rents alone.

“My father is Togbui Satsimadja Afari II. He was a very rich man before he died. He has properties all over Ghana. If you care to know, ask about my father. My father died, and I inherited some properties. So if not even working hard at all, I am a landlady. I take rent and decide to go on vacation every f**king month. So, people should stop putting tags on me.”