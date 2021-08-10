‘Fire Service arrived at fire scene without protective gears, wasted 40 minutes’ - Beverly Afaglo

According to her, although the Fire Service were at the scene on time, they couldn’t stop the fire from causing more damage because they had no personal protective equipment.

She said it took them over 40 minutes to enter her house because of the heavy smoke, adding that they ‘stood there deliberating’ and watched her house burnt to ashes.

Narrating the Fire Service struggle to stop the fire, she said in an Instagram post: “The fire service got in on time but over 40 minutes they couldn’t go inside because of the heavy smoke (I was wondering why they don’t have protective gears for smoke. Why are they not well equipped gosh) they stood there deliberating and another came and that was the worse, they had to use a generator but it couldn’t start which also took a while, then another came which went thru a neighbour’s house to the back of the house and started putting off the fire but it was too late. My mum, the kids’ nanny, the kids and I are all left with nothing.”

Beverly Afaglo said the country should stop partisan politics and set its priorities right.

“This country let’s stop doing partisan politics and set our priorities right and stop the misplaced priorities. Ghana hmmmmmm.”

She also said she lost everything to the fire.

“My house burnt down to ashes within 4hrs ...... Everything gone, my passports, clothes, shoes, bags, wigs, jewellery, perfumes, my furniture, my kitchen everything gone. My kids’ room and all their clothes everything is gone. I’m left with what I wore out that’s all. Thank God there are no casualties but where do I start from?” she added.