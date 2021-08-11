Yvonne Nelson and Chase start $20K GoFundMe campaign to support Beverly Afaglo

Announcing the sad incident, she shared footage of the incident on social media with a caption that reads "everything gone, my passports, clothes, shoes, bags, wigs, jewellery, perfumes, my furniture, my kitchen everything gone. My kids' room and all their clothes everything is gone. I’m left with what I wore out that’s all".

"My mum, the kids' nanny, the kids and I are all left with nothing. This country let’s stop doing partisan politics and set our priorities right and stop the misplaced priorities. Ghana hmmmmmm," she added.

Friends and fans of the Ghanaian actress, married to Choirmaster of Praye fame, have since been sympathizing with her. Yvonne Nelson adding her concern is soliciting for funds via a GoFundMe campaign to support her colleague actress.

The online fund raising campaign has been created in the name of Fianko Bossman, which is Chase the Ghanaian musician and close buddy to Yvonne Nelson, who is now based in the U.S.

Yvonne Nelson and Chase Pulse Ghana

The target of the campaign is to raise $20,000 to support Beverly Afaglo. "Hi our names are Yvonne Nelson, and Fianko Bossman also known as Chase Forever,and We are fundraising for our sister Bervely and husband Choir master who have lost all their belongings in a fire that burned down their home," the information on GoFundMe read.

It added that "we are pleading with the public and all love ones to be touched in their hearts to donate something or anything that can help them get back on their feet thank you".

GoFundMe for Beverly Afaglo Pulse Ghana

Yvonne Nelson shared a screenshot of the campaign on her Instagram page to publicize it. She wrote "she lost her home. Pls help @beverly_afaglo Kindly tap link in my Bio to donate. Thanking you in advance. God bless you".