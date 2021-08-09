Beverly Afaglo in tears as fire burns down everything in her house (VIDEO)

Sharing the sad news of the disaster which happened today, Beverly says she has now been left with the only dress she was wearing because everything of hers is burnt to ashes. "My house burnt down to ashes within 4hrs ...... Everything gone, " she wrote.

Pulse Ghana

Recounting some of the things she has lost, she said "my passports, clothes, shoes, bags, wigs, jewellery, perfumes, my furniture, my kitchen everything gone. My kids' room and all their clothes everything is gone. I’m left with what I wore out that’s all".

According to her, there was no casualty. "Thank God there are no casualties but where do I start from?".

Narrating what happened, she detailed that "the fire service got in on time but over 40mins they couldn't go inside because of the heavy smoke (I was wondering why they don’t have protective gears for smoke gosh) they stood there deliberating and another came and that was the worse, they had to use a generator but it couldn’t start which also took a while, then another came which went thru a neighbour's house to the back of the house and started putting off the fire but it was too late".

Beverly Afaglo with husband Choirmaster of Praye fame and children Pulse Ghana