According to the actress, the interview broadcast by channels of the media house did not accurately contain all she said, as some parts were edited out to make her look bad in the books of the New Patriotic Party.

Bibi detailed, the interview portrayed her as someone who is complaining for not acquiring anything from the ruling Party after she campaigned for the party. Clearing the air, she said her support for the Party has attracted her a job on the Creative Arts Council and she is grateful for that.

"I campaigned for New patriotic party in 2016 because i believed in the visions of His excellency, Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo Addo, for the people of Ghana and I like I said in the interview that I will do it over again.

I granted an interview which was aired last Saturday and i woke up to read some twisted headlines and articles flying around the place.

Totally misconstrued

Yes i did say i have not received any money from the NPP. Like i said in the interview, It was a selfless campaign with a vision and i will affiliate myself and support any party i believe has a progressive vision for Ghanaians, as NPP does.

I didn't go into politics with a heart and a head full of what i would gain materially. And indeed the NPP have proven that they are not like the other political parties that will carry tax payers money to reward anyone that campaigned for them especially celebrities, unnecessarily. I have in so many ways been acknowledged for my part played in supporting the NPP. I am the administrator and executive secretary of the CREATIVE ARTS COUNCIL, a position i appreciate because i can use my voice, passion, efforts and putting in the hardwork in decision making that will be to the benefit of an industry i am a part of and ultimately to the benefit of Ghana.

It is very unfortunate that the TV show hosted by Mzgee edited my full interview leaving a said part only, that will draw traffic.

Like i said in the interview and i quote "my reward for the 2016 campaign is when i see children benefit from free SHS programs or for my sister who happens to be a nurse receive her nursing allowance. My reward is when i see social interventions from the NPP party"....... and this was all edited out of the broadcasted interview.

I am also shocked at how the headlines and stories have been twisted to make it look and seem like i am a bitter person complaining and criticising the NPP for selfish reasons.

Ignore these stories. I am still hopeful that the president and his government will continue to do the best for Ghanaians.

Signed

BiBi Bright".