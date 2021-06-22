Thief at Nana Aba's birthday shows up after threat to release CCTV footage (SCREENSHOT)

“Ei. You can turn up at someone’s party uninvited and steal their scented candles? Wow. What a thief,” she tweeted.

According to Nana Aba, the act was caught on camera and she asked her fans on Twitter if she should release the footage. “Ahaaaaa! The uninvited guests who stole my scented candles at the party were captured on camera. Should I post it?” she revealed.

Hours later the tweets went viral, the suspected reached out to the broadcaster to save from any embarrassment with the excuse that he or she saw some boys picking some of the scented candles so he or she thought they souvenirs for the guests.

In an update Nana Aba via the screenshot in the tweet below, the alleged act apologized for the act and promised to return the candles.