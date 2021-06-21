RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Thieves make away with scented candles at Nana Aba Anamoah’s birthday party

Some uninvited guests at Nana Aba Anamoah’s weekend birthday bash made away with her scented candles.

The media personally who works at EIB Network disclosed this on Twitter on Monday, June 21.

Over the weekend, Ghanaian celebrities and public figures — including EIB Network co-founder Bola Ray, actress Salma Mumin, celebrity lawyer Sandra Ankobiah, musician Mr Drew — stormed Nana Aba Anamoah’s home to celebrate her birthday.

However, the lavish party didn’t end as planned.

To her surprise, some uninvited guests stormed the party and made away with her ‘expensive’ scented candles.

“Ei. You can turn up at someone’s party uninvited and steal their scented candles? Wow. What a thief,” she tweeted.

Luckily for her, the act was caught on camera. She asked her fans on Twitter if she should release the footage.

“Ahaaaaa! The uninvited guests who stole my scented candles at the party were captured on camera. Should I post it?” she revealed.

It’s unclear whether she will release the footage or not

