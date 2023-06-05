The artist revealed that she has personally experienced the "betrayal" of having her melodies stolen by colleagues on two separate occasions.
'Thieves!' -Wendy Shay angrily calls out colleagues for stealing her melodies
Ruff Town Record's Wendy Shay has taken to her social media platforms to call out fellow Ghanaian musicians who engage in the act of stealing songs.
In a post made on Saturday, June 3, Wendy Shay expressed her frustration, stating, "You send a song to a GH artiste for a feature. Next thing you know, your melodies are in their new song! This is the second time it's happened to me... thieves! Ghanaian artists, wake up!"
Rapper Edem supported Wendy Shay's claim, affirming her statement with a comment that read, "I know the artiste."
Since her debut with "Uber Driver" in 2018, Wendy Shay has made a significant impact on the music scene and captured the hearts of music enthusiasts with popular tracks like "Bedroom Commando," "Astalavista," "The Boy is Mine," "Cut It," and "Survivor."
Wendy Shay's revelation serves as a wake-up call to the Ghanaian music industry, highlighting the issue of song theft and emphasizing the need for awareness and integrity among artists.
