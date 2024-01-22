ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Things are hard but Ghanaians are not helping to make it better - Kalybos

Selorm Tali

Kalybos has voiced his opinion that Ghanaians are contributing to the current hardships in the country.

Kalybos confesses about helping fraudsters.
Kalybos confesses about helping fraudsters.

While acknowledging global difficulties, the Ghanaian actor who campaigned for Nana Addo and NPP, emphasized that in Ghana, business practices are making life challenging for citizens.

Recommended articles

During an interview on TV3, Kalybos expressed his concerns about the current economic situation in Ghana.

Actors Campaign against John Dumelo
Actors Campaign against John Dumelo Actors Campaign against John Dumelo Pulse Ghana

He said, "Talking about the economy now, it’s crazy how things are going. This is not the Ghana we know." He pointed out the difficulties citizens face due to inflation and the overall economic challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalybos highlighted the impact of inflation on basic goods, citing an example of a drink he used to buy for GHc15, which has now surged to $35 in a short period.

He conveyed his dissatisfaction with the situation, stating, "We all know there is hardship and inflation is crazy, but how can normal citizens be complaining about this and be aiding to make the economy hard?"

In his view, individuals are not helping the economy due to their pursuit of personal, selfish gains when he added that "we are also not helping the economy much with our individual personal selfish gains."

The actor suggested that citizens need to be mindful of their actions and consider the collective impact on the economy

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akon amazed by Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon as they meet in Ivory Coast (VIDEO)

Akon amazed by Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon as they meet in Ivory Coast (VIDEO)

Patrick Amenuvor: Ghanaian man who started stand-a-thon sadly quits after few hours

Patrick Amenuvor: Ghanaian man who started stand-a-thon sadly quits after few hours

Berla Mundi drops exclusive photos from her wedding as she introduces her husband

Berla Mundi drops exclusive photos from her wedding as she introduces her husband

Chef Faila

I wanted to die in the kitchen; Chef Faila in tears as she talks about her cook-a-thon