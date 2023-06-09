This blessing has blown my mind - Camidoh reacts to his BET nomination

During an interview on TV3 New Day, Camidoh shared his disbelief and the overwhelming emotions that followed the nomination. He stated, "I am still really in shock because I don't even know what to say. Yesterday, I had to take time to really process it because it's really like one big blessing. This was not something I was looking out for, do you understand? I mean, I am just grateful."

The singer admitted that the nomination came as a complete surprise, as it was not a goal he actively pursued. Nonetheless, he recognized its significance and viewed it as a valuable lesson in his artistic journey.

Camidoh expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to be acknowledged on such a prestigious platform.

When questioned about the factors contributing to his success, Camidoh attributed it to his team's strategic marketing plan and their unwavering dedication to reaching a global audience.

He emphasized their commitment to delivering captivating performances during international shows, aiming to leave a lasting impression on audiences in every country they visit. These tireless efforts, he believes, played a pivotal role in propelling his career to this remarkable point.

Reflecting on his journey, Camidoh shared, "To answer your question, I think it depends on your goal and based on your marketing plan. It's just us doing shows across the globe, and when we go into a country, we do the most to ensure that everyone hears of the brand and it cements on the end before you leave. I think these were the very small things that we were doing that brought us here."