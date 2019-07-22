In the pursuit to satisfy fans who always ask for more at the end of every Tidal Rave, the organizers have introduced a new fun twist to year’s event, to make it a beach festival that will run for three days nonstop with a touch of a charity project, embedded in the fun.

This year’s event will kick off on Friday 26th Jully, with the first beach party themed, Fire Friday, at the Luxury Beach Resort, Kokrobite. Read more details below of the three-day beach festival and the Ghanaian musicians who have billed to perform for the shows.

READ ALSO: Meet Livingston Setakla junior; Stonebwoy's newborn son in photos

Fire Friday (Day 1) will be filled with sultry performances from Ghana’s finest music group R2Bess, Kelvynboy, Lord Paper, Johnny Stone and a whole lot of great performances. There will also be food, bonfire and the night sky lit up with fireworks.

The Rave (Day 2) will see people who are yet to the attend the festival meet up at the various pickup points including the Accra Mall, where the longest convoy to the beach will set off.

The fun continues at the Tidal Rave House with amazing games, great music and stellar performances from only the best of the best musicians in the country including Medikal, Joey B, Kwesi Arthur, La Meme Gang and many more.

The fun goes back to the Luxury Beach Resort for Sand Day (Day 3) on Sunday, July 28th for an exclusive jam right there on the Beach!

This is a very special Sunday afternoon for a limited number of party people who will enjoy an afternoon jam with Accra’s celebrities! Beautiful cabanas, networking and strictly great vibes only. There will be dope performances from Sarkodie, Cina Soul and Characters Band.