Ever since Accra, Tema and some parts of Kumasi have placed on partial lockdown, pulse.com.gh has noticed a lot of Ghanaian celebrities including Jackie Appiah, Yvonne Nelson, Sandra Ankobiah, Nadia Buari among others have joined TikTok, to do thinks we rarely see them do on a normal day.

TikTok, just like Instagram, is a video-sharing social networking service owned by a Chinese company. The app is used to create short dance, lip-sync, comedy, and talent videos. Though the app was launched for iOS and Android in markets outside of China in 2017, it is now getting more attention because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Ghanaian celebrities have now learned how to use and it is becoming the favourite place where they get to entertain their fans with funny videos made on the app.

Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson talking about the app wrote "I remember when i was Queen of KEEK in 2009/2010, princess of CINEMAGRAM and PATH in 2010.....I believe most of you don’t even know about them.....well, we saw alot of social media platforms, i remember when we craved for instagram to have longer videos. times have changed and surprisingly my interests have too..... lets see how long TIK TOK will last @realwarripikin you got me walking like......."

See her video below plus more from our best celeb TikToks so far and tell us who among them is your favourite TikTok star.