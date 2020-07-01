This was made known by his colleague singer, Nii Funny, who took to social media to update his followers about Tinny’s condition and asked them to pray for his friend.

He shared a photo of Tinny with the caption “COVID 19 Is Real Ghanaians Should Pray For Tinny He Has Tested Positive”. Ghana has so far recorded over 13,000 cases with 10,074 Recoveries and 85 Deaths.

The rapper himself is yet to make a public comment about this report. Checks on social media pages show he was last active on Twitter 6 days ago and the last post on his Instagram page is an Instastory shared 14hrs ago at the time of this publication.

See a screenshot of Nii Funny’s post shared on FaceBook 4 hours ago.