RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tiwa Savage changes song lyrics as Salma Mumin rains dollars on her in Istanbul club

Authors:

Selorm Tali

With the power of money, Salma Mumin has given Tiwa Savage a good reason to change the lyrics of her popular song.

Tiwa Savage changes song lyrics as Salma Mumin rains dollars on her in Istanbul club
Tiwa Savage changes song lyrics as Salma Mumin rains dollars on her in Istanbul club

The Ghanaian actress is currently in Turkey where she met the Nigerian superstar singer in an Istanbul club. During Tiwa Savage's performance whilst singing her hit song 'Somebody's Son', Salma walked to her and sprayed dollars on her.

Recommended articles

During the moment, Tiwa Savage changed the lyrics of her song to happily sing that 'somebody's daughter will find me someday' as the Ghanaian actress showered the money on her.

The video has been making rounds on social media as netizens have a lot to say about it. "he Dey sell her dress 450gh why won’t she spray dollars," an Instagrammer @an_jhe_la wrote whilst @airquah__adepa said, "she won't spray this on a Ghanaian artist da".

Watch the video below for more.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Cecilia Marfo's 'fire kɔ wakyi' turns viral TikTok challenge; see best videos so far

Cecilia Marfo's 'fire kɔ wakyi' turns viral TikTok challenge; see best videos so far

Davido names Ghanaian acts to send him money, only Medikal responds with $1K cash gift (WATCH)

Medikal, Shatta Wale Davido and Stonebwoy

Shatta Bundle offers to give Davido loan during video call (WATCH)

Shatta Bandle and Davido

'I didn't know YFM was a PR machine for Davido' - Edem fires YFM for chasing clout

Edem and Davido