The Ghanaian actress is currently in Turkey where she met the Nigerian superstar singer in an Istanbul club. During Tiwa Savage's performance whilst singing her hit song 'Somebody's Son', Salma walked to her and sprayed dollars on her.
Tiwa Savage changes song lyrics as Salma Mumin rains dollars on her in Istanbul club
With the power of money, Salma Mumin has given Tiwa Savage a good reason to change the lyrics of her popular song.
Recommended articles
During the moment, Tiwa Savage changed the lyrics of her song to happily sing that 'somebody's daughter will find me someday' as the Ghanaian actress showered the money on her.
The video has been making rounds on social media as netizens have a lot to say about it. "he Dey sell her dress 450gh why won’t she spray dollars," an Instagrammer @an_jhe_la wrote whilst @airquah__adepa said, "she won't spray this on a Ghanaian artist da".
Watch the video below for more.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh