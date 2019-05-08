According to the controversial Nigerian actress, the only time Mr Olakunle lasted up to one minute in bed, was the time they conceived her son.

Churchill has not entirely remained mute ever since Tonto’s explosive interview. He has been sending some subliminal shots to Tonto but this new one seems to be the most direct one.

READ ALSO: Juliet Ibrahim 'attcaked' for asking if Rihanna is pregnant

In flaunting a new car he purchased on Instagram, Mr Olankule wrote: “they can’t stop a moving train” and added the hashtags #thestruggleisrealtho #everything40 #makingmoneyin40secs.

However, Tonto’s baby daddy later edited the caption to do away with the shade but not before the screenshot below was taken.