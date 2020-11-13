The family of the founder of the National Democratic Congress confirmed the news on Thursday, November 12.
According to a statement signed by the daughter of Rawlings, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, he passed away at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after a short illness.
“It is with deep sadness that the family of His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings (Rtd), informs the general public that the former President of the Republic, passed away on Thursday morning after a short illness,” the statement said.
It added: “The family requests privacy at this difficult moment. Details of funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.”
JJ Rawlings, due to his charismatic figure and free spirit, he attracted love for millions of people in Ghana and across the world. He also had some acquaintances with top Ghanaian celebrities.
Below, we share with you some top Ghanaian celebrities who met JJ Rawlings before his tragic demise.
Afia Schwarzenegger – TV host, Actress
Nana Ama McBrown – TV host, Actress
Gloria Sarfo – Actress
Yvonne Okoro – Actress
Okyeame Kwame – Musician
Nana Aba Anamoah – Media personality
KiDi and Kuami Eugene – Musicians
Hammer – Record producer, Music executive
Fella Makafui – Actress
Edem – Musician
Mzbel – Musician
Salma Mumin – Actress
Asamoah Gyan – Footballer
