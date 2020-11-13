The family of the founder of the National Democratic Congress confirmed the news on Thursday, November 12.

According to a statement signed by the daughter of Rawlings, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, he passed away at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after a short illness.

“It is with deep sadness that the family of His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings (Rtd), informs the general public that the former President of the Republic, passed away on Thursday morning after a short illness,” the statement said.

It added: “The family requests privacy at this difficult moment. Details of funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.”

JJ Rawlings, due to his charismatic figure and free spirit, he attracted love for millions of people in Ghana and across the world. He also had some acquaintances with top Ghanaian celebrities.

Below, we share with you some top Ghanaian celebrities who met JJ Rawlings before his tragic demise.

Afia Schwarzenegger – TV host, Actress

Nana Ama McBrown – TV host, Actress

Gloria Sarfo – Actress

Yvonne Okoro – Actress

Okyeame Kwame – Musician

Nana Aba Anamoah – Media personality

KiDi and Kuami Eugene – Musicians

Hammer – Record producer, Music executive

Fella Makafui – Actress

Edem – Musician

Mzbel – Musician

Salma Mumin – Actress

Asamoah Gyan – Footballer

UPDATING…