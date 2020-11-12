According to reports, he died on Thursday (November 12, 2020) morning at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Though the cause of his death is unclear, some media outlets have attributed his death to the deadly coronavirus.

Immediately the news of his death hit social media, some Ghanaian celebrities have taken to their respective pages to share their condolences.

“Ah naaa ! The trend is fake today ! Da fuck? no way ! Rawlings is dead ? Naaaaa herhh ! Naaa ! Tell me its a joke!” Eazzy tweeted, adding “this news give me heartbreak ! I feel very sad ! #Rip JJ Rawlings”.

Rapper Edem was shocked.

E.L tweeted: “This truly is a sad day, a sad day indeed...We’ve lost a true Ghanaian Hero, Rest well Ex-President Flt. Lt. J.J Rawlings.”

“May his soul rest in peace” tweeted Bisa Kdei.

Kofi Kinaata tweeted: “RIP Former President Jerry John Rawlings”.

“This morning while driving past the military base at Teshie, I was looking out at the ocean and remembering my late Romanian grandmother, and what I always recollect is how she said about J.J. Rawlings, that he was a remarkable president. And this afternoon I hear this,” Sister Derby tweeted.

John Dumelo tweeted: “Rest In Peace Founder.”

See below how celebrities on Instagram reacted to the death of JJ Rawlings.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.