The founder of National Democratic Congress (NDC) died in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020, according to several media outlets.

Reports say Rawlings passed on at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission after falling sick.

He is said to have died from the coronavirus, although that is yet to be confirmed.

The news has attracted massive reaction from social media users, including some top celebrities.

Davido, who seem to have huge love for Ghana, joined thousands of social media users to mourn JJ Rawlings.

“RIP Jerry Rawlings,” he tweeted a few minutes after his death was announced.

Some top Ghanaian celebrities have also reacted to the news.

“Ah naaa ! The trend is fake today ! Da fuck? no way ! Rawlings is dead ? Naaaaa herhh ! Naaa ! Tell me its a joke!” Eazzy tweeted, adding “this news give me heartbreak ! I feel very sad ! #Rip JJ Rawlings”.

Rapper Edem was shocked.

E.L tweeted: “This truly is a sad day, a sad day indeed...We’ve lost a true Ghanaian Hero, Rest well Ex-President Flt. Lt. J.J Rawlings.”

“May his soul rest in peace” tweeted Bisa Kdei.

Kofi Kinaata tweeted: “RIP Former President Jerry John Rawlings”.

“This morning while driving past the military base at Teshie, I was looking out at the ocean and remembering my late Romanian grandmother, and what I always recollect is how she said about J.J. Rawlings, that he was a remarkable president. And this afternoon I hear this,” Sister Derby tweeted.

John Dumelo tweeted: “Rest In Peace Founder.”

May his soul rest in peace.