A few days ago, it emerged that two stakeholder groups have clashed over the location of the project which has seen FIPAG threatening to demonstrate if the project is not sited at Kunsu on a land Mercy Asiedu's husband has promised to gift the government.

The other group named The Creative Forum led by Mr Austin Woode have called on the Creative Arts Ministry to come clear on the location of the project after traditional rulers in Hemang and Sekyere have also presented free lands to the government for the same project.

Speaking on the matter, Barbara Oteng Gyasi dismissed claims by the Creative Arts Forum in the Ashanti Region over the relocation of the proposed film village from Kunsu to Sekyere in the Region.

At a stakeholder meeting in Kumasi, Friday, September 18, 2020, the minister for the sector said the Government of Ghana among other agencies partnered for the construction, have not yet settled on a site for the film village.

“A decision has not been taken yet on the exact site for the Film Village yet although we know it would be built in the Ashanti Region. We have so far been presented with three (3) sites including Hemang, Sekyere and Kunsu” thepublisheronline.com quoted her to have said.

Madam Barbara Oteng Gyasi however assured industry players off plans to assist the already existing film village in Kunsi to access the Ghana Tourism Development Project Fund for site developers to help them continue production ahead of the intended new project.