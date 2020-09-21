Ahafo Region’s Abena Antwiwaa Dapaah Diana, a Laboratory Technologist (National Service Personnel at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital), emerged the first runner up with Volta Region’s Kafui coming as the 2nd runner up.

The finale which happened at the studios of TV3 with performances from KiDi, Camidoh, Praye and Adina saw Upper East Region’s Talata and Central Region’s Afriyie taking the fifth and sixth slot respectively.

Winning the ultimate prize, Naa takes home the crown, the car and receives GH¢10,000 as her cash prize. It was a night of glitz and glamour as viewers were entertained with Ghana's rich culture and good music.

Watch the videos below for more highlights of the show hosted by Anita Akua Akuffo and Johny Hughes.