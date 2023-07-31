Prison officer Edward Opoku promoted after re-arresting escaped prisoner

The Accra-based officer was travelling by a commercial vehicle to Asiwa in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region when he met an extrajudicial activity ongoing at Bomfa Akyiase and decided to intervene.

“I sustained injuries while trying to protect the fugitive.

“I feared for the life of the fugitive but the angry mob would not listen to me.

“I had to show them my identification card at some point,” Corporal Opoku told Graphic.com.gh.

Since there was no police station in Bomfa Akyiase, where the incident occurred, he took the arrested fugitive to one in Pemenase, a neighbourhood. However, the officers on duty feared the victim could die “in their custody because he was weak from the beatings” he suffered at the hands of the mob.

Both the injured officer, together with the rescued fugitive got medical treatment at a health facility before the latter was kept in the custody of the Kumasi Central Prison and later transferred to the Prison’s headquarters in Accra.

The GPS organized an event in Accra which was attended by senior GPS officials, Corporal Opoku’s coworkers, family, and friends to honour him. He received a citation in addition to the administrative honour.