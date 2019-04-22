The Kumawood actress on Good Friday showcased a brand new 2019 Toyota Fortuner car, she got from an unknown man as an Easter gift.

Though the actress later disclosed that the car is from her boyfriend that nobody knows, some fans kept suggesting that the NDC flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama, is likely her sponsor whom she’s been hiding from the world.

Tracey to counter these thoughts, appeared furious in a video to clarify that Mahama is an innocent man whom she has no secret relationship with apart from endorsing his candidature during the 2016 electioneering period.

According to the actress, she’s now tired of everything she does by her own sweat, being credited to some politicians. Tracey emphasized that she is hardworking girl who started acquiring properties from age 21 and she she won’t tolerate anyone crediting her toil to anyone else again.

The 28–year-old actress vowed to deal with those making such unsubstantiated claims. Watch more from the video below and tell us what you think.