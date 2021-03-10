The Kumawood actress who brags of being a young entrepreneur and an East Legon landlady has announced that she will not be granting interviews this year.

Tracey's message is coming amidst rumours that she is pregnant again and expecting her third child. Sending her message to the media outfits, she wrote "all the media houses calling me for interviews, I beg, this year I said I'm not talking".

Concluding the short message, she said "thank you" in the post below which was first shared on her Instastory.

Tracey Boakye say no interview in 2021

Last year, Tracey Boakye was caught in the 'Papa No' scandal which has seen her being a hot topic across major media platforms as she continued to address issues and allegations surrounding the saga.

Before this her new announcement, Tracey Boakye has gifted budding comic actor, Kyekyeku, cash of $2000 to throw support behind his career. The king gesture has also attracted wild attention but Tracey isn't ready to speak about it to any media house.

Watch the emotional video below of the moment she surprised Kyekyeku with the dollars.