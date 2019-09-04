According to the wife of Ghana’s rap King, Sarkodie, she was in South Africa this year and throughout the 4 weeks of her stay, she never felt safe as a foreigner.

Tracy Sarkcess, sharing her experience on Twitter mentioned that she was always treated differently when the people in the country notice that she isn’t a South African.

READ ALSO: Burna Boy takes on AKA over xenophobic tweets; threatens to beat him

“I was in SA this year in March for 4 weeks and I never felt safe. I realised that whenever a black South African made me out not to be one of them, they would treat me differently & sometimes ask where I’m from” she tweeted.

Narrating her tale, the mother of one, added that she had an encounter with a taxi driver in South Africa, who also asked her about her nationality and judging from his demeanour, she feared the man maybe harbouring intentions to rape her.

The wife of the rapper shared her experience to justify the point that xenophobic treatment is a real thing in South Africa and advised that it can be solved by Africans getting re-educated.

See her tweets below and share your thoughts with us.