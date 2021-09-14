On Monday, September 13, the Vice President donated a sum of GHC50,000 to the veteran actor after an interview of him begging for money to pay his rent advance went viral.

Over the weekend, the “Taxi Driver” TV series actor disclosed in an interview that he has now become a 'charity case' because he doesn't work again and now lives on what people gift him.

And right after the interview went viral, the Vice President was swift to his needs, donating GHC50,000 cash to extend his rent and upkeep.

And on Tuesday, September 14, the interviewer presented the cash to TT.

“My Vice President, I'm really honoured,” TT said about hearing the Vice President’s benevolence. “Tears don't come to me easily but in such situations, before I realise, tears will roll down. So, please, if you see that tears are rolling down, I'm sorry. I thank you so much.”

Pulse Ghana

He said a friend told him about the help Dr Bawumia offered but not from the Vice President directly.

“I heard that the Vice President is interested [in helping me]. A friend of mine called me and he was giving me details. I haven't heard anything from him [Dr Bawumia],” he said.

Upon receiving the cash gift, he said: “You know something since this money came, I haven't held it before.”

Reacting to the benevolence, some social media users advised the veteran actor to purchase a house with the money instead of paying rent. “Why don't he buy a house instead?” Instagram user ‘_miz_dee’ advised.

Some agreed with her, others did not.

“Or get one plot and put up like single room self-contained 2 on it,” user ‘akoko_antwiwaa_obiabanye’ said.