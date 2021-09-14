This advice came after TT received an amount of GHC50,000 from Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to extend his rent for 5 years and use the rest for upkeep.
‘Why don't you buy a house instead?’ - TT advised after receiving GHC50k from Dr Bawumia
Social media users have advised Ghanaian veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio (also known as TT) to use his GHC50,000 to purchase a house or buy a land and build a single room on it.
On Monday, September 13, the Vice President donated a sum of GHC50,000 to the veteran actor after an interview of him begging for money to pay his rent advance went viral.
Over the weekend, the “Taxi Driver” TV series actor disclosed in an interview that he has now become a 'charity case' because he doesn't work again and now lives on what people gift him.
And right after the interview went viral, the Vice President was swift to his needs, donating GHC50,000 cash to extend his rent and upkeep.
And on Tuesday, September 14, the interviewer presented the cash to TT.
“My Vice President, I'm really honoured,” TT said about hearing the Vice President’s benevolence. “Tears don't come to me easily but in such situations, before I realise, tears will roll down. So, please, if you see that tears are rolling down, I'm sorry. I thank you so much.”
He said a friend told him about the help Dr Bawumia offered but not from the Vice President directly.
“I heard that the Vice President is interested [in helping me]. A friend of mine called me and he was giving me details. I haven't heard anything from him [Dr Bawumia],” he said.
Upon receiving the cash gift, he said: “You know something since this money came, I haven't held it before.”
Reacting to the benevolence, some social media users advised the veteran actor to purchase a house with the money instead of paying rent. “Why don't he buy a house instead?” Instagram user ‘_miz_dee’ advised.
Some agreed with her, others did not.
“Or get one plot and put up like single room self-contained 2 on it,” user ‘akoko_antwiwaa_obiabanye’ said.
Another user ‘amiraadamu7’ said: “Yes, but sometimes certain places one has lived in may be dear to your heart and leaving immediately wouldn't be something you so much want to do. The neighbours, friends and even the environment may be a reason to want to live there more regardless of rent issues. Maybe too, a purchase of a new house would be good but moving out suddenly might be quite stressful. Everything is gradual. We may never know there are better things ahead for him.”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh