Twene Jonas must be beaten, only fools listen to him - Wisa Greid claps back (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Wisa Gried claps back at Twene JWisa Greid has responded to Twene Jonas throwing jabs at him during one of his live broadcasts.

Twene Jonas and Wisa Greid
The controversial Ghanaian social media commentator and musician clashed weeks ago afar Jonas whilst complaining about Akuapem Poloo's sentencing, said it is Wisa should have been jailed for once showing off his manhood on stage.

Recommended articles

Pulse.com.gh caught up with the "Ekikimi' singer at the launch of Blackbook VIP, a U.K based P.R, events and artiste management firm, which operates in the U.K, and now in Ghana.

Photos from launch of Blackbook VIP and Cassandra Tackie's birthday
"The person, he is not correct, he speaks non-fa, he is one of those people who fool on social media to trend, we grow pass that level so he is not someone you for pay attention to," he said at the brief ceremony hosted at the 4Syte TV mansion.

Photos from launch of Blackbook VIP and Cassandra Tackie's birthday
Speaking after the event which also doubled as the birthday party for Cassandra Tackie, CEO of Blackbook VIP, he added that "I would say 99% of the people enjoying his video are just entertaining themselves".

He continued that "if you follow what he does then you are 'non-fa' like him ... it's only foolish people who listen to him. I'd advise him to respect and learn how to speak to elders"

Hear more from him in the video below

