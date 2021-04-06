RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Twitter user disputes four of Sonnie Badu’s degrees; singer claps back

David Mawuli

Ghanaian gospel musician Sonnie Badu’s academic qualifications have been challenged by a Twitter user who dug deep into the institutions that issued them.

Sonnie Badu gets new degree

Pulse Ghana

The “baba” hitmaker revealed in 2020 that he has two honorary doctorate degree, a PhD, a master’s and bachelor’s degree.

But a Twitter user with the handle ‘@mnm_mensa’ argued that four of his degrees are scam.

In a long Twitter thread, he indicated that he used Google Scholar search and emails to dig deep into all the certificates Sonnie Badu has and concluded that four were scam.

He said he reached out to the Council for Higher Education Accreditation – the institution responsible for the accreditation of all universities and colleges in the United States of America – to confirm if Trinity International University of Ambassadors, a place Sonnie Bodu acquired most of his certificates, but realised they weren’t.

“Sonnie Badu's Fake Degrees: A long thread. People are wondering why I'm on his case and why I'm calling him out. The case be simple. He's an academic scam and not a victim of a scam. How did it all start? I chanced on a video where dude had earned a Professorial Cert,” how the Twitter user started his thread.

And when the Twitter thread blew up, Sonnie Badu took to Instagram to clap back, saying: “Lions don’t respond to frogs”.

“When they don’t understand the frequency of your grace and you hard work behind the scenes they bring their own PHD (pull him down) LIONS DONT RESPOND TO FROGS ... #DrBadu @tiuauniversity God has us ..” he captioned a photo on Instagram.

Sonnie Badu is yet to address all the allegations.

David Mawuli David Mawuli

