UTV worried Nana Ama McBrown, it's good she left - Shatta Wale (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Shatta Wale has heaped praises on Nana McBrown for leaving UTV after years of hosting the station's United Showbiz show.

Last month, March 2023, the Ghanaian actress joined Media General after departing from Despite Media. The news came as a shock to many as Nana Ama McBrown never hesitates to refer to UTV as he home.

Finally reacting to her departure in one of his random rants on Facebook live, Shatta Wale says Nana McBrown's move is the best thing that could have happened to her.

With reference to old comments he made about Nana Ama McBrown's show on UTV, Shatta said “everybody for pick my stone for me. I talk Nana Ama McBrown en matter you said I shouldn’t talk, not knowing there are problems.

When I talk, you’ll say I am talking too much. God will direct the thing. What I am seeing is what I am talking about. When I spoke, everybody was complaining but you see Problem dey there.

Shatta added that "they worried the woman. They worried the woman, they gave her some nonsense pressure. Nana Ama McBrown, you did very well by leaving UTV to Media General. That’s what I wanted. Find your path".

Hear more from him in the post below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
