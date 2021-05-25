Van Vicker describes second daughter as ‘apotheosis of perfect a daughter’ to mark 15th birthday

Ji-an Vicker, who is Van Vicker’s second daughter and second child, marked her 15th birthday on Tuesday, May 15, and to celebrate this, the actor took to his Instagram page to share a sweet message with her.

He captioned a photo of her 15-year-old daughter: “I am blessed. Another year, a new age. You are the apotheosis of a ‘perfect’ daughter. Ji-an my Chichi. 15years today hooray! You are blessed. Be all that you want to be. Happy birthday my princess. I love you. Daddy.”