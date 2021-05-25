RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Van Vicker describes second daughter as ‘apotheosis of perfect a daughter’ to mark 15th birthday

Authors:

David Mawuli

As a proud father, multiple award-winning Ghanaian actor Van Vicker couldn’t get a better phrase than ‘apotheosis of perfect a daughter’ to celebrate his second daughter’s 15th birthday.

The “Beyonce: The President’s Daughter” actor has shown the world how proud he is to see his second daughter grow into the woman he wanted.

Ji-an Vicker, who is Van Vicker’s second daughter and second child, marked her 15th birthday on Tuesday, May 15, and to celebrate this, the actor took to his Instagram page to share a sweet message with her.

He said he is blessed and his daughter is also blessed, adding that “you are the apotheosis of a ‘perfect’ daughter.”

Van Vicker also told her daughter that “be all that you want to be.”

He captioned a photo of her 15-year-old daughter: “I am blessed. Another year, a new age. You are the apotheosis of a ‘perfect’ daughter. Ji-an my Chichi. 15years today hooray! You are blessed. Be all that you want to be. Happy birthday my princess. I love you. Daddy.”

Van Vicker is married with three beautiful children.

