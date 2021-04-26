Veteran actor Waakye ordained Reverend Minister, graduation photos drop

Reports say family, friends and colleagues from the film industry were in attendance to support him.

His new ministerial post started in 2018. He once spoke about it on Accra FM.

He revealed that he was a student of a Bible School and would soon say goodbye to the institution and be called as a man of God.

According to him, many great ministers of the gospel in the past have prophesied that he would be a messenger of the gospel so finding himself in the Bible School to become a pastor does not come as surprise to him.

Speaking about roles he is happy he never accepted during his heydays as an actor, Prince Yawson mentioned that he never smoked nor caress in a movie.

Giving reasons for his decision he made from day one of his career, he told the show host that “many youngsters watch me as their mentor so if I feature in movies and portray such characters they might be compelled to blindly copy it since their mentor is seen doing it in movies.”