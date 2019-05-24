The actor, popularly known as Akpatse, has revealed that Doctors confirmed that he is suffering from glaucoma and cataract but have unfortunately told him his condition is incurable.

“When it started I went to a Hospital in Sogakope, and I underwent a series of tests and doctors diagnosed that it is a combination of glaucoma and cataract..and to my outa dismay, doctors told me it’s incurable …so am now totally blind,” he said.

Akpatse, who was once a lecturer in charge of acting at the Theatre Arts Department of the School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana, told RazzNews.com, that taking care of his health now, has been draining him financially.

The veteran actor expressed his gratitude to Kwame Sefa Kayi, Bola Ray, and others for funding his previous surgeries, adding that he will still need some financial help.

“Ever since I started losing my sight, I spend GH¢ 500 on medication every month…and now that am totally blind, raising money is very difficult so am appealing again for assistance”