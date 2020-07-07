Legally known as Beatrice Naa Abia Chinery-Crabbe, the “JamesTown Fisherman” TV series star’s burial and memorial service will be held at the Chinery family house located at North Kaneshie near Big traffic light in Accra.

According to her funeral poster, the thanksgiving service will take place on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Miliky MiCool

Sympathizers are expected to wear black clothes as they join the family to mourn their beloved daughter.

Miliky MiCool passed on some few weeks ago after certain health complications. She died at the age of 54 and left behind two children.

Miliky Micool started her acting career in 1993—and has acted in many movies and TV series which include YOLO.