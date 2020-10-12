According to the Ghanaian actress, she sees nothing when some women decide to date married men to fall on their pocket for survival and livelihood. Vicky was speaking on 'Opinions' a TV Show hosted by colleague actress Selly Fiawo Galley.

Selly Galley

Expressing her opinion, she said, “Sometimes ladies date Married men for the money and nothing else. Those who don’t like hustling but want to live luxurious lives are the ones who find themselves in this fix".

READ ALSO: Cardi B and Offset kiss after Roll Royce gift despite pending divorce

The outspoken Ghanaian actress continued that "as long as you don’t get caught, I don’t see anything wrong with it. After all it’s all part of hustling”. Taking a bite on the state of the Ghanaian movie industry, Vicky said it doesn't pay much and its players must find other ways to make more income.