It all started when the president of Imani Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe shared a post on Facebook asking his followers to suggest to him what he can do to get $1m within a very short time. Blakk Rasta whilst commenting on the post said: "ask Victoria Lakshmi Hamah".

Former Deputy Communications Minister, Victoria Hamah

It is believed that Blakk Rasta's comment is in connection with the scandal that hit Victoria Hamah when she was serving as Deputy Minister of Communications in the NDC government but was sacked in 2013 after leaked audio of her allegedly saying she would stay in politics until she has made $1m.

Victoria Hamah did not take Blakk Rasta's comment lightly, hence, reply that "Remove this nonsense this minute otherwise I will see your stupid self in court. I have heard the many nonsense comments you have made about me in the past and I only chose to ignore your ignorance.”

See a screenshot of the interactions below.

Franklin Cudjoe's post