How hawker narrowly escaped death after I hit her - Victoria Michaels' testimony (WATCH)

The Ghanaian superstar model added that "she seem so lost, absent-minded, I didn't know what to make of it, I couldn't apply the break, it was just too late, so I imagined in my mind not to happen, happened. I hit her, it took her up and she landed on the road".

Pulse Ghana

"I thought she was dead because she was just lying there in a pool of blood, people gathered around and they said she's dead, I was like no way. How can I live with the guilt of killing someone even though it was an accident," she continued.

According to Victoria Micheals, the miracle happened when she got to the hospital and a spirit dawn on her to sing a gospel song which she sang in the video below. She said the incident happened about 5 years ago.

Pulse Ghana

The model shared the experience at the testimony service of The Revelation Church, held on 27 June 2021, which was the second of its kind that led to Moesha Boduong among others dedicating their lives to Jesus Christ.