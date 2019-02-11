The 11-year-old performed at the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

DJ Switch treated the African leaders, including President Akufo-Addo, to some great continental music.

The event was held at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The young talented DJ has been in the spotlight for all the good reasons since emerging winner of TV3’s Talented Kidz Season 8.

Last year, she was in New York for the Goalkeepers 2018 ceremony, where she met and interacted with some high profile personalities.

Not only did she speak at the global event, the talented DJ also had the chance to meet with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

Just a week ago, DJ Switch was also honoured by Jay Z’s Roc Nation as part of their Black History Month celebration this year.

Watch the video of DJ Switch’s latest performance at the AU event below: