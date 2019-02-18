The “My Darling Princess” who is now a preacher told Abeiku Santana on “Atuu” show he enjoyed losing his virginity when he was 17 years.

According to Sheriff, a certain lady who was a bit older than him broke his virginity and taught him how to practice sex.

“I broke my virginity at age 17 and I enjoyed it. A lady taught me how to practice sex. She was older than me,” he divulged.

For Omar Sheriff Captan, he didn’t regret the moment whether or not it was the right time to do so.

“Whether it was the right time or not, I enjoyed it. I liked it at that time,” he added.

Watch the snippet of their interview below.