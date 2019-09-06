Narrating what led to their divorce on “The Delay” show, she said the pastor’s son isn’t a saint as many may perceive, insisting that she wouldn’t take the blame for their divorce.

According to her, she and Safo Kantana Jnr were young when they married and didn't consider their backgrounds before tying the knot.

“It’s not justified because I’m married to his son and living my life,” she told Delay. “I was 24 years old when we decided to be together so we were very young people.”

“And I’m the kind of person who works with what I have. So, if he had put all these into consideration and broke down what he expected from me, I would know how to handle things. But we didn’t have this kind of conversation.

“The only thing we talked about was when I had kissing scenes in some of my past movies. So, I started controlling my scenes because of my own judgements.”

She further revealed that they divorced on a good note before dropping the bombshell, saying they met for the first time in a strip club.

“Everything happens for a reason. Even he and I spoke about it and we believed that we better off stay apart.

“But you know the funny thing? The first time my ex-husband saw me was in a strip club. He knew what he signed up for.”

Watch the full interview below.