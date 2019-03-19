The singer, who has never hidden her support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), said she is putting her music career on hold this year.

According to her, she is currently focused on being a mother and developing her production studio.

“At the moment, I’m trying to be a mother and to concentrate on my new studio. I have a production studio, so this year no music. We do TV productions and staff so I want to make sure it works and becomes a success,” Mzbel told AmeyawTV.

Asked when a new song should be expected from her, she replied: “[Expect it] Next year, in 2020, when Mahama comes back to power.”

The “16 years” hit maker is an avid supporter of John Mahama and the NDC and has often been critical of the Akufo-Addo government.

Watch the full interview below: