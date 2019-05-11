Actor and entrepreneur, John Dumelo, officially followed his traditional marriage ceremony with a wedding.

The event happened on Saturday, May 11 at the Royal Senchi hotel.

The actor-turn-politician on May 12 2018, married his longtime girlfriend in a beautiful traditional ceremony on a Saturday morning at a location at Spintex in Accra.

The traditional marriage took place at the residence of his fiancée then, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu.

The colourful ceremony was attended by friends, family and well-known celebrities from Ghana and Nigeria including former President John Mahama, Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Okoro, Prince David Osei, Ramsey Nouah, Majid Michel, Sandra Ankobiah, Nadia Buari and Jackie Appiah.

John Dumelo and his wife welcomed their first child some months after they got married.