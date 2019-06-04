The Burniton Music Group and RuffTown Records artistes created a scene at Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale’s joint press conference today (June 4).

In a new viral video which just hit online, the “Afrobeats” hitmaker was spotted snubbing the “Uber Driver” hitmaker.

Wendy Shay was standing in line with her manager, Bullet, and singers, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, when Kelvyn walked into the conference room to greet them.

But after shaking hands with Bullet, Kelvyn Boy quickly snubbed and hugged Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have announced a peace concert dubbed ‘Ghana First’.

The concert, which will be held this year, is focused on uniting their divided fans and promoting peace among them.

Broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah said the concert is courtesy of Dr Abanna Foundation and added that date and venue will be communicated later.

Watch the full video below.