The “Omo Ada” hitmaker and his crew, on Tuesday, October 1, were filmed showing love to hundreds of kids in Nima.

They shared food to the kids and on their departure, sprayed a lot of cash on them.

Considering the video which has gone viral, the VGMA 2019 “Rapper of the Year” winner’s benevolence targeted the street kids and beggars.

Despite his good deeds, some social media users – as usual – spotted some faults in the act.

“How will they be fed tomorrow too @amgmedikal .Africa is a shithole...Donald Trump”, Instagram user kwamekwansa said.

Another user samuel_nyaaba also said: “Really not necessarily. Today you fed them with you feed them again tomorrow? I think you should show them how to feed themselves rather!”

“U people should stop throwing money to people us if they r animals...nonsense”, ernestsarsah added.

Watch the full video below.