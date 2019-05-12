The video, a bird’s eye view of someone wearing an all-black attire believed to be the attacker, was seen following another believed to be Jenifer, across the road.

Jenifer, 44, was walking to her car when the man believed to be her attacker, armed with a handgun, approached her.

When she tried to run away, the man followed her and fired off multiple rounds, with at least one shot striking her. He then fled in a vehicle, police from the Greenbelt Police Department said.

Police officers responded about 5:10 p.m. and found Jenifer suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police have described the suspect as “a black male with a think build and black hair, wearing a dark shirt and pants.”

Chris Attoh and Bettie Jenifer tied the knot in 2018. This was after Attoh broke up with his Nigerian wife, DamiloIa Adegbite.

The Ghanaian actor sparked divorce speculation last week after deleting all photos of his wife from his social media handles.