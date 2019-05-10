The American based rapper unveiled the giant aircraft which has two bedrooms and his ‘praying hands’ logo painted on the tail of the plane, leaving fans stunned.

Making it clear that it is his personal property, Drake in the video is heard saying “No rental, no timeshare, no co-owners”.

READ ALSO: I was a a personal driver to Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah - Wanlov

Dj Khaled, in congratulating his music business colleague wrote: “I remember you tell me this 2 years ago Wow congrats my brother”. The video has scored over 3 million views so far with hundreds of congratulatory comments.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, the “God’s Plan” rapper captioned the post “Nothing was the same for real”

Have a look at Air Drake in the video below and be motivated too.