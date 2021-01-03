The event was heavily attended by friends and family of the rapper and some locals in the community.

Though the nuptials went on smoothly, the "One Corner" hitmaker grabbed the headlines with his awkward first kiss during the wedding reception.

Patapaa defied the norm of the usual long and tender kiss by couples at their wedding ceremonies and went for an animatic short peck on the lips of his bride.

This caught the attention of the wedding guests as they called for a re-kiss by the couple.

Check out the awkward kiss below