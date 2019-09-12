The RuffTown Records label signee, who recently dominated headlines for claiming that she can’t cook, was spotted on Thursday (September 12) riding one of the world’s most expensive cars.

Pulse.com.gh cannot confirm the ownership of the car. However, considering the scenes from the video, she is on set working on a new music video.

The “So What” singer shared the video on her Instagram page with a caption which suggests that she’s shooting a new video for her upcoming song.

She captioned the video: “Omg, Patiently waiting for my next song to drop…I am so excited!!!”

This comes after Wendy Shay acquired a brand-new Jeep Wrangler early this month.

It is unquestionably a good sign that the record label, owned by Bullet of Ruff N Smooth, is making real cash.

Watch the full video she shared on her Instagram today below.