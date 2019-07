In an interview to promote her new movie "Baby Mama", she noted that she has no time for relationship and that she will only be with a man to satisfy her sexual needs.

"It is stress free, let's put all joke aside," she told Zionfelix in Twi. "Imagine crushing on someone and inviting the person to satisfy you in bed and kicking him out after."

"In this era, how can anyone contemplate asking me to be his girlfriend," she concluded.

